Padres hold off Giants 9-6, snap 5-game losing streak

Jeff Chiu/AP
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. hits a single in front of San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Posted at 7:44 AM, Sep 16, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Fernando Tatis Jr. matched his career high with four hits, Jurickson Profar homered and the San Diego Padres snapped a five-game skid, holding off San Francisco 9-6 and ending the Giants' nine-game winning streak.

Adam Frazier got four hits and Manny Machado doubled twice for the Padres, who trail St. Louis by one game for the second NL wild-card spot.

San Francisco had its lead in the NL West cut to 1 1/2 games by the Los Angeles Dodgers, with both teams already assured playoff spots.

The majors-best Giants hit four home runs but had their longest winning streak since a 10-game run in 2004 come to an end.

