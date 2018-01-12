Padres FanFest offers new experiences for fans

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The Padres' annual FanFest returns to Petco Park Saturday with some new experiences for fans.



Besides meeting current and former Padres players and buying team gear or memorabilia from the "garage sale," fans can head to photo booths, take part in on-the-field activities, visit the new Breitbard Hall of Fame and more.



The organization is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Padres' 1998 National League championship team. Team officials said the visiting clubhouse "will feature locker exhibits and surprise visits by '98 team alumni."



Admission to FanFest is free and the event runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Petco Park.







More information on FanFest, including how to get tickets, can be found at Padres.com/FanFest.

