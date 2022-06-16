Padres defeat Cubs 6-4 to finish 4-game sweep at Wrigley Field

(KGTV) – Joe Musgrove struck out nine in his seven innings of work, and Jurickson Profar and Nomar Mazara each homered as the San Diego Padres completed a four-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs with a 6-4 win on Thursday.

The sweep of the Cubbies was the Padres’ first road 4-game sweep since the 2010 season.

Thursday's win also gave San Diego the lead in the National League West, leapfrogging the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Musgrove took his record to 8-0, allowing only two earned runs on the day.

Taylor Rogers got the final three outs of the game to pick up his 20th save of the year.

The Friars continued to beat up on Cubs pitching, collecting 11 hits that included several extra-base knocks.

Mazara hit his first homer as a Padre in the second inning, a two-run shot. Profar went deep in the eighth inning for his 8th round-tripper of the season.

Manny Machado continued to pace the Padres offense, driving in a run and tallying three hits in the game.

The Padres head to Colorado to face the Rockies in a weekend series at Coors Field.