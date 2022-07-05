Watch Now
Padres can't overcome Mariners' offensive fireworks in 8-2 loss

Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin (3) watches starting pitcher Sean Manaea throw a few pitches after being hit on a comebacker from Seattle Mariners' Carlos Santana during the third inning from of a baseball game Monday, July 4, 2022, in San Diego.
Posted at 8:58 AM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 11:58:10-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Rookie Julio Rodriguez hit a monster two-run homer, Cal Raleigh drove in four runs and Chris Flexen pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings as the Seattle Mariners beat the listless San Diego Padres 8-2.

The Mariners won their third straight and sixth in seven games.

The Padres gave their home fans nothing to cheer about on the holiday afternoon as they lost for the eighth time in 11 games.

Flexen and three relievers combined to shut down the Padres, who have scored only 10 runs in their last five games.

San Diego didn't score Monday until Trent Grisham hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth.

Starter Sean Manaea allowed four runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings. He walked four and struck out three.

