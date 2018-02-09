The Wisconsin mixed doubles curling team of Matt and Becca Hamilton dropped its second straight match on Thursday night, falling to Switzerland 9-4 and opening the 2018 Winter Olympics on a sour note for the U.S. National Team.
The Hamiltons, a brother and sister combo who hail from McFarland, started off the games last night with a 9-3 win over the Olympic Athletes from Russia, but have come up short since, also falling to Canada 6-4.
Matt and Becca will continue their quest for the podium on Friday when they take on China at 6:05 pm Central time. Video of that broadcast will be available to watch at 2:05 am CT on February 10 on NBCSN.