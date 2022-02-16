Watch
USA, Canada bounced from Olympics after shocking losses in men's hockey quarterfinals

Matt Slocum/AP
Slovakia's Samuel Knazko (22) jumps onto goalkeeper Patrik Rybar after Rybar blocked the final shoot-out attempt by United States' Andy Miele, right, during a men's quarterfinal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Beijing. Slovakia won 3-2. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Posted at 11:19 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 14:22:46-05

Hockey fans were left stunned when Team USA and Team Canada were bounced from the men's hockey tournament in Beijing in their quarterfinal matches.

Slovakia defeated the top-seeded Americans 3-2 in a shootout.

The U.S. had a 2-1 lead late in the third period, but Slovakia's Marek Hrivik tied the game with 43.7 seconds left in regulation.

No one scored in overtime, so the game went to a shootout, where Peter Cehlarik was the only Slovakian player to get the puck by U.S. goalie Strauss Mann.

Slovakia's Patrik Rybar stopped all five of the American's shots in the shootout.

No NHL players were on the roster this year after the league announced in December that no one from the NHL would play in the Olympics due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to the Associated Press, the team was dealt the same result as they did in Pyeongchang four years ago, going 0-for-5 in a shootout loss to the Czech Republic.

Team USA wasn't the only shocking loss that occurred on Wednesday.

Canada was shut out in their 2-0 loss to Sweden, who will now face Russia in the semifinals.

Finland will play Slovakia.

This marks the first time since 2006 that both USA and Canada will not be in the semifinals, the news outlet reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
