US gymnast Sunisa Lee wins gold in women’s individual all-around

Ashley Landis/AP
Sunisa Lee, of the United States, performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 6:07 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 09:13:42-04

TOKYO — American gymnast Sunisa Lee has won the gold medal in the women’s gymnastics individual all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics.

This story is breaking and will be updated with more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
