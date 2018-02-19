Gus Kenworthy, boyfriend share post-Olympic kiss

It was a historic moment in Olympic History: Gus Kenworthy shared a kiss with his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas live on NBC.

Wow, what a moment! @guskenworthy shares a kiss with his boyfriend at #Olympics2018. This visibility matters. This moment of affection gives hope and inspiration to LGBTQ people everywhere. pic.twitter.com/FcDd8RcLdh — Athlete Ally (@AthleteAlly) February 18, 2018

However, Wilkas didn't see it as that big of deal.

“That was like a peck,” Wilkas told TIME. “We should have made out in front of people.”

Yet, he realized just how impactful the moment was, especially it's place on national TV.

“It’s good that it’s televised because it normalizes it more," he said. "I would imagine it would be a huge moment for a young gay kid to see an awesome athlete so open and proud of himself and not caring what anyone thinks of his sexuality.”

Kenworthy, Wilkas and America's first openly gay Athlete to compete at the Olympics, figure skater Adam Rippon, have been making headlines all week.

Rippon took a political stand early on in the Olympics, battling with Vice President Mike Pence and and refusing to go on a White House visit.

And his fun social media and interview personality landed him a job with NBC for the rest of the games, though he declined the offer.



A large marjoity of the viewing public, as well as, celebrities like Sally Field and Britney Spears have given support to Rippon and Kenworthy.

Oh. My. God. Was really not prepared to wake up to this. Not sure how I'm gonna ski today because I'm LITERALLY dead now but I'm gonna go that extra mile for you, Britney! Ilysm!!! 😭❤️ https://t.co/yhoEJq1qRL — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 17, 2018

I could feel you on the ice with me @britneyspears. I now have an OVERWHELMING desire to post Instagram fashion shows, google stock imagines of corn, and paint on the balcony of my dorm in the Olympic village. Thank you for not being in denial, LOVE YOU ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/CfeyGNecM3 — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 18, 2018

It's a historic year in Pyeongchang.