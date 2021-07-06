Daughter of Bruce Springsteen makes Olympic equestrian team

Bruce Springsteen's daughter is heading to the Olympics.

The rock icon's daughter Jessica Springsteen, whose mother is singer-songwriter Patti Scialfa, will be one of four riders for the U.S. jumping team, the Associated Press reported.

Making her Olympic debut, Springsteen will join Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut, and McLain Ward in the equestrian competition, which begins on Aug. 3 in Tokyo.

Chef d’equipe Robert Ridland and Lizzy Chesson will lead the U.S. equestrian team.

Between Farrington is 40, Ward 45, and Kraut 55, the trio have competed in a combined seven Olympics.

According to the AP, Springsteen, who's ranked third behind Ward and Kraut, will be riding Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, who's a 12-year-old stallion.