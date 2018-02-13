Colorado town changes name to honor gold medalist

Mostly Cloudy
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 11: U.S. Olympian Red Gerard poses with his Gold Medal at the USA House at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 11, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOC)
A small town in Colorado came up with a creative way to honor its hometown Olympian.
Silverthorne temporarily changed its name to Goldthorne to pay homage to snowboarder Red Gerard, who won the gold medal in the Winter Olympics.
The change happened at some point Saturday or Sunday night when the welcome sign entering the town from Interstate 70 read "Welcome to Goldthorne," according to the Aspen Times.
The town of 4,100 is where Gerard, 17, worked on his skills, according to The Associated Press.