Oakmont Country Club presents ultimate challenge for US Open golfers

(KGTV) — Oakmont Country Club outside of Pittsburgh is widely considered the most difficult golf course in the entire United States, and it returns to host its 10th US Open this week.

The course, which straddles the Pennsylvania Turnpike, features relatively few trees but is known for its plentiful bunkers and rough that borders on unplayably thick.

Scottie Scheffler enters as the tournament favorite after winning three of his last four tournaments, including last month's PGA Championship.

San Diego's Xander Schauffele will be vying for his third career major title and has an impressive track record at the US Open, finishing in the top 10 in seven of his eight appearances.

"I don't think people turn the TV on to watch some of the guys just hit a 200-yard shot on the green. I think they're watching to see a guy shoot 8-over and suffer. I think that's part of the enjoyment of playing the U.S. Open for viewers," Schauffele said.

