NHL postpones 3 games amid Ottawa Senators virus outbreak

The NHL has its first COVID-19 postponements of the season.

The league postponed three games this week amid the Ottawa Senators' virus outbreak.

Ten Senators players are in NHL COVID-19 protocol.

Their games against New Jersey, Nashville, and the New York Rangers are all on hold.

They are the first postponements for virus reasons in the major four North American professional sports leagues this fall.

“The Senators organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its players, staff, and community at large as set by the NHL, local, provincial and national agencies,” the league said in a statement via the Associated Press.

The NHL postponed 51 games for virus reasons during its last regular season.

The AP reported that the team canceled Monday's practice.

Along with the 10 players, including Drake Batherson who became the most recent Senators player to go into COVID protocol, associate coach Jack Capuano is also into the protocol, the AP reported.

According to the news outlet, the league has not announced when the Senators’ games against the Devils, Predators, and Rangers will be rescheduled.