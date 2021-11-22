NBA suspends LeBron, Stewart after bloody on-court altercation

DETROIT — After an on-court altercation following a bloody interaction between Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, both players have been suspended without pay.

The league announced Monday that James was given a one-game suspension without pay for "recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation."

Stewart was given a two-game suspension without pay for "escalating an on-court alteration by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in an unsportsmanlike manner."

Both players will not play on Tuesday.

Stewart will also not play on Wednesday.

During the third quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, James elbowed Stewart in the face.

At first, Stewart was whistled for a loose ball foul on the play, but after officials reviewed it, James was ejected after being given a flagrant foul two while Stewart was assessed two technical fouls and ejected.

Footage shows the Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after the incident.

Camryn Justice first reported this story for WEWS.