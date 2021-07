SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Wil Myers hit a three-run homer and had five RBIs, and Manny Machado celebrated his 29th birthday with three hits and three runs for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Washington Nationals 7-4.

Machado singled in the go-ahead run during the three-run fifth and also had two doubles.

Myers homered to right-center off Erick Fedde for a 3-0 lead with no outs in the fourth inning. It was his 10th.

Machado was aboard on a leadoff double and Eric Hosmer on a single.