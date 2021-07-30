Musgrove strikes out 11 in 7 scoreless innings, Padres beat Rockies 3-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Joe Musgrove struck out 11 in seven scoreless innings, leading the San Diego Padres to a 3-0 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Musgrove, who threw a no-hitter earlier in the season, was dominant throughout. The right-hander from El Cajon gave up an infield single in the first inning to Brendan Rodgers and a single in the first and a double in the fourth to Charlie Blackmon, and that was the extent of the Rockies offense.

Fernando Tatis Jr. doubled home Tommy Pham for the Friars' first run of the game in the first. The single run held up until the bottom of the eighth inning, when Jake Cronenworth launched a two-run home run -- the All-Star's 14th of the year -- to give San Diego more breathing room.

Padres closer Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless ninth for his major league-leading 32nd save.