MLB makes up for lockout postponements with 30 doubleheaders

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has scheduled 30 additional doubleheaders to make up some of the 91 games postponed by the lockout that delayed opening day until April 7.

Under the revised schedule, MLB extended the last day of the regular season by three days to Oct. 5.

The first game of the season will be the New York Yankees hosting the Boston Red Sox at 1:05 p.m.

That's the first matchup of the rivals to open a big-league schedule since 2005.

Five games were rescheduled for Thursday, July 21, the second day after the All-Star Game.

On May 10, the Tigers and Athletics will play an unusual doubleheader at Comerica Park.

The only doubleheader on the original schedule between the Twins and Tigers on July 23 in Detroit will now be a single game because Detroit plays a doubleheader at Oakland on July 21.

The Tigers and Twins will play a day-night doubleheader at Comerica Park on May 31.