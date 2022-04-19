Machado, Padres hand Reds 7th straight loss, 4-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado had a two-run homer among his three hits and Sean Manaea pitched six strong innings for the San Diego Padres, who won 4-1 to hand the Cincinnati Reds their seventh straight loss.

The Padres extended their major league record with 12 straight errorless games to open a season.

The Reds took a rare lead when Tommy Pham, who played with the Padres the last two seasons before leaving as a free agent, hit a solo homer with two outs in the first.

It was his first of the season and doubled his hit total. Pham finished with three hits.