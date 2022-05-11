Watch
Sports

Actions

Machado, Padres beat Cubs 5-4 in Clevinger's return

Cubs Padres Baseball manny machado
Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado hits an RBI-double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in San Diego.
Cubs Padres Baseball manny machado
Posted at 6:31 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 09:31:32-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado hit a go-ahead double in the sixth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 hours after finding out manager Bob Melvin will have prostate surgery.

Melvin announced before the game that he'll have surgery Wednesday. He said he doesn't think he has cancer, "but they won't know until they get in there."

Mike Clevinger pitched well for 4 1/3 innings in his first start at Petco Park since late in the 2020 season.

He missed last season while rehabbing after Tommy John surgery.

Chicago's Wade Miley lasted three innings in his Cubs debut.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Click to register or donate

Community Connection

Click to register or donate