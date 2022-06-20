Watch
Machado hurt in Padres' 8-3 loss to Rockies

David Zalubowski/AP
San Diego Padres first base coach David Macias, right, looks to help Manny Machado after Machado was injured while trying to run out an infield hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. Machado, who was out on the play, had to be helped from the field.
Posted at 6:19 AM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 09:19:07-04

DENVER (AP) — San Diego star third baseman Manny Machado sprained his left ankle while taking a tumble running out a grounder and the Colorado Rockies completed a three-game sweep, beating the Padres 8-3.

Machado, in the midst of a stellar season, was injured in the first inning and exited the game. The Padres said X-rays were negative.

Machado was injured after hitting a grounder that slowly rolled toward pitcher Antonio Senzatela. Machado sprinted down the line and stretched his left leg toward first base as the throw arrived, but his cleat appeared to slip across the top of the bag and he fell to the ground, his leg buckling beneath him.

Randal Grichuk homered and the Rockies beat San Diego for the 10th straight time at Coors Field.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
