Lebron James draws blood on Stewart's face in Pistons-Lakers melee

Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) is held back after a foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Detroit.
Pistons vs Lakers
Posted at 7:16 PM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 22:16:00-05

DETROIT (AP) — LeBron James was ejected from the Los Angeles Lakers-Detroit Pistons game after drawing blood on Isaiah Stewart’s face when they were tangled up while boxing out for a rebound on Sunday night.

James’s left elbow and hand appeared to make contact with Stewart above the neck, sending him into a bloody rage. Detroit’s center had to be held back more than once, keeping him separated from the NBA superstar.

Stewart was also ejected from the game early in the third quarter.

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was assessed a technical the officials reviewed the play and the fallout from it.

