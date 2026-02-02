Justin Rose achieves historic wire-to-wire victory at Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Justin Rose capped off a historic tournament to secure the top prize of $1.728 million of the $9.6 million purse at the Farmers Insurance Open, shooting a record-low and becoming the tournament's first wire-to-wire winner since 1955.

Rose's four-round score of 23-under-par 265 is the tournament's lowest 72-hole score ever.

Rose held a six-stroke lead over Joel Dahmen entering Sunday's final round. He went on to finish seven strokes better than the three golfers who tied for second place.

Rose entered Saturday's play with a four-stroke lead over Seamus Power, then shot a 4-under-par 68 on Torrey Pines Golf Course's South Course with seven birdies, including three in a row from the fifth through seventh holes, and bogeys on the 11th, 12th and 16th holes.

"I played really, really well today," Rose said. "I thought that was the round of the week from tee to green."

Rose shot a 10-under-par 62 on the North Course on Thursday, his lowest score in 51 rounds in the tournament, with a birdie on each of the four par-3 holes, the first time he had accomplished that feat in his 1,506 rounds on the PGA Tour.

Rose shot a 7-under-par 65 on the South Course on Friday for a two-round total of 17-under-par 127, the tournament's lowest 36-hole score relative to par since 1983. His four-stroke lead through 36 holes tied the tournament record set by Ted Kroll in 1952 and matched by Bolt and by Tiger Woods in 2008.

Dahmen was tied for third with Max McGreevy entering Saturday's play, two strokes behind Power and six behind Rose. The 38-year-old Washington alum shot a 4-under-par 68 Saturday with five birdies and a bogey on the par-5 13th hole.

"I am very pleased with how I played today," said Dahmen, who got into the field Monday when Patton Kizzire withdrew. "My only bogey, I hit it in a divot there, which is just kind of a bad break. But to birdie 16 was an incredible golf shot for me and then a nice wedge on 18, so I can't really play a whole lot better."

Dahmen said his only hopes to win the tournament if Rose "doesn't set his alarm or he somehow starts hitting in the rough on the back nine maybe."

"The way he's playing and what he's doing, I would be pleased with second place," Dahmen said.

Rose is the 1-25 favorite while Dahmen is the 25-1 second choice, according to FanDuel, an official betting operator of the PGA Tour.

Power shot a 2-over-par 74 Saturday, dropping into a three-way tie for sixth, 10 strokes off the lead at 11-under-par 205.

Rose was set to tee off in the final threesome with Dahmen and Ryo Hisatsune at 9:37 a.m. Hisatsune and Si Woo Kim were tied for third at 13-under-par 203, eight strokes behind Rose.

When the final threesome begins play, the only television coverage will be on the ESPN+ streaming service. Golf Channel's coverage will run from 10 a.m. to noon, with CBS' running from noon to 3 p.m.

