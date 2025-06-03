Iglesias proving to be a versatile tool for Padres

Jose Iglesias saved a 1-0 win for the Padres with an incredible defensive play at third base on Monday night, showing why he was a savvy off-season pickup by general manager A.J. Preller.

Iglesias robbed Matt Chapman on a 110 mph line drive in the 10th inning.

The veteran infielder stabbed Chapman's hard-hit ball, checked the runner, and recorded the out in a play that had fans and teammates in awe. It came one half inning after his sacrifice fly drove in the only run of the ballgame to break a scoreless tie in the top of the 10th.

"Man, what a ballgame by Hosey, um, he's just a valuable guy for us, right? You know you're not going to miss a beat, which is saying something with Gold Glovers out there, but, my gosh, what a play!" Padres manager Mike Shildt said.

The spectacular grab was just one of several outstanding defensive plays Iglesias made during the game. The 35-year-old native of Havana, Cuba has been moving around the infield this season, giving regulars like Manny Machado occasional rest.

Despite being a natural shortstop, Iglesias embraces his utility role with the Padres.

"You know I feel comfortable all over. It's a privilege to be on the field and contribute to this team any way I can," Iglesias said.

The defensive wizard credits his versatility to years of practice and his background as a shortstop.

"I started taking grounders when I was 7 years old and it definitely helps being a shortstop, it's a lot easier moving around, you've got the footwork and the rhythm," Iglesias said.

Rhythm is a familiar concept for the veteran. When he's not making highlight-reel plays on the field, Iglesias pursues his other passion as a recording artist. His single, "OMG," reached #1 on the iTunes Latin Pop charts and became an anthem for the Mets last season as he helped push that team into the National League Championship Series.

Now with the Padres, Iglesias hopes to bring the same magic to San Diego with his style and positive attitude.

"It was so much fun to be part of it. This is what baseball is all about," Iglesias said.

