Hoskins hits 2 HRs in return, Phils beat Padres 7-4

Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., left, reacts after hitting a double as Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura looks on during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in San Diego.
Padres vs Phillies
Posted at 4:40 PM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 19:40:06-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered twice in his return from the injured list and Kyle Gibson pitched eight fantastic innings as the Philadelphia Phillies beat San Diego 7-4, knocking the skidding Padres out of playoff position.

Odubel Herrera went 4 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs to help the second-place Phillies remain five games behind Atlanta in the NL East.

San Diego has lost nine of 11 and dropped a game behind Cincinnati in the race for the second NL wild card.

Gibson gave up one run and six hits.

He worked out of jams in each of the first three innings and then cruised for the next five.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
