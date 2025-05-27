'Holy Sheets' chant grows as Padres slugger powers team's offense

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Gavin Sheets has already hit double-digit home runs this season, becoming a fan favorite at Petco Park as the Padres return home to face the Miami Marlins.

The "Holy Sheets" chant is becoming increasingly popular among Padres fans at Petco Park, and for good reason. After hitting four home runs during the team's recent road trip, Gavin Sheets has given fans plenty to cheer about.

Sheets tied a game against the Atlanta Braves with a two-run homer, continuing his impressive offensive production this season.

While playing for the Chicago White Sox the past two seasons, Sheets hit exactly 10 home runs each year. This season, he's already reached double digits and continues to provide a significant offensive boost for the playoff-contending Padres.

"When you're trying to win baseball games, and trying to do whatever it takes on that given day, it's an easier brand of baseball to play. Not worried about stats and individual performances, it's the way baseball is supposed to be played," Sheets told ABC 10News ahead of the Padres series opener against the Marlins on Monday.

His teammates have taken notice of his contributions to the team's success.

"He's been awesome. His at-bats have been really good. I think playing against him in years past, we all knew what kind of player he could be, and for him to be doing it with us is even better," infielder Jake Cronenworth said.

Sheets isn't just hitting home runs. He's batting over .300 in May and showing his ability to hit for contact as well as power.

"I think when you try to hit for average, the power comes, so the biggest thing for me was just being short and sweet to the ball, and trying to square it up as much as possible," Sheets said.

At the beginning of the season, Sheets was primarily used against right-handed pitchers, but his performance has made him too valuable to leave on the bench. One of his most impressive swings came earlier in the Atlanta series when he homered against left-handed Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale.

"That was a good one. That's one I won't forget for sure."

As the Padres open a three-game series against the Miami Marlins, fans are eager to see more "Holy Sheets" moments at Petco Park.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

