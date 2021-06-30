Here are the swimmers and divers competing for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics

Here is a look at who will be representing Team USA in the water on the Olympic swimming and diving teams at the Tokyo Games later this summer.

WOMEN'S SWIMMING

Charlie Neibergall/AP Abbey Weitzeil, center, dives at the start of the women's 50-meter freestyle final during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Haley Anderson: Open water swim

This will be Haley's third Olympic appearance. She won a silver medal in 2012 in open water swim, placed fifth in 2016 at the Rio Games, and returns for a third time on the world stage.

Phoebe Bacon: 200 backstroke

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Phoebe's first Olympic appearance.

Erika Brown: 100 freestyle and 4x100 freestyle relay

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Erika's first Olympic appearance.

Claire Curzan: 100 butterfly

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Claire's first Olympic appearance.

Catie Deloof: Prelim 4x100 freestyle relay

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Catie's first Olympic appearance.

Kate Douglass: 200 individual medley

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Kate's first Olympic appearance.

Charlie Neibergall/AP Hali Flickinger competes in the women's 200-meter butterfly final during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Hali Flickinger: 200 butterfly and 400 individual medley

This is Hali's second Olympic appearance.

Brooke Forde: Prelim 4x200 freestyle relay

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Brooke's first Olympic appearance.

Katie Grimes: 800 freestyle

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Katie's first Olympic appearance, and at age 15, her first trip out of the country.

Natalie Hinds: 4x100 freestyle relay

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Natalie's first Olympic appearance.

Jeff Roberson/AP Torri Huske after swimming in the women's 50 freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Torri Huske: 100 butterfly

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Torri's first Olympic appearance. She missed her high school graduation to attend the Olympic trials in June.

Lydia Jacoby: 100 breaststroke

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Lydia's first Olympic appearance. She is the first U.S. Olympic swimmer from the state of Alaska.

Charlie Neibergall/AP FILE - Lilly King competes in a women's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha, Neb., in this Thursday, June 17, 2021, file photo. King stirred up the already heated rivalry with the Australians by making a bold prediction for the U.S. women at the Tokyo Aquatics Center. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Lilly King: 100 and 200 breaststroke

Lilly has two gold medals from the Rio Games and returns to Tokyo to defend her breaststroke title.

Annie Lazor: 200 breaststroke

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Annie's first Olympic appearance.

Katie Ledecky: 200, 400, 800, and 1,500 freestyle

Katie has five gold medals and one silver from the 2012 London Games and 2016 Rio Games.

Paige Madden: 400 freestyle and 4x200 freestyle relay

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Paige's first Olympic appearance.

Charlie Neibergall/AP Simone Manuel reacts with Abbey Weitzeil, right, after winning the women's 50-meter freestyle final during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Simone Manuel: 50 freestyle

Simone won silver in the 50-meter freestyle competition at the 2016 Rio Games, and gold in the 100.

Katie McLaughlin: 4x200 freestyle relay

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Katie's first Olympic appearance.

Allison Schmitt: 200 freestyle and 4x200 freestyle relay

Tokyo will be Allison's fourth Olympic appearance and she already has eight medals in freestyle events.

Bella Sims: Prelim 4x200 freestyle relay

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Bella's first Olympic appearance.

Regan Smith: 100 backstroke and 200 butterfly

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Regan's first Olympic appearance.

Olivia Smoliga: 4x100 freestyle relay

This is Olivia's second Olympic appearance, she was part of the gold medal-winning medley relay at the 2016 Rio Games.

Erica Sullivan: 1,500 freestyle

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Erica's first Olympic appearance.

Ashley Twichell: Open water swim

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Ashley's first Olympic appearance after trying to make the team for more than a decade. She has already announced she plans to retire from competitive swimming after the games this year.

Alex Walsh: 200 individual medley

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Alex's first Olympic appearance.

Abbey Weitzeil: 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 4x100 freestyle relay

This is Abbey's second Olympic appearance.

Emma Weyant: 400 individual medley

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Emma's first Olympic appearance.

Rhyan White: 100 and 200 backstroke

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Rhyan's first Olympic appearance.

MEN'S SWIMMING

Jeff Roberson/AP Bobby Finke participates in the men's 1500 freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Michael Andrew: 50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 200 individual medley

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Michael's first Olympic appearance.

Hunter Armstrong: 100 backstroke

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Hunter's first Olympic appearance.

Zach Apple: 100 freestyle, 4x100 freestyle relay, and 4x200 freestyle relay

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Zach's first Olympic appearance.

Bowe Becker: Prelim 4x100 freestyle relay

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Bowe's first Olympic appearance.

Gunnar Bentz: 200 butterfly

This is Gunnar's second Olympic appearance, he swam in the 4x200 freestyle relay prelims at the 2016 Rio Games, winning a gold medal when his teammates beat Britain in the finals.

Michael Brinegar: 800 and 1,500 freestyles

The 2021 Tokyo Games are Michael's first Olympic games. His mother, Jennifer Hooker Brinegar, competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games and finished 6th in the 200 freestyle.

Patrick Callan: Prelim 4x200 freestyle relay

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Patrick's first Olympic appearance.

Brooks Curry: 4x100 freestyle relay

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Brooks's first Olympic appearance.

Charlie Neibergall/AP Caeleb Dressel reacts after winning the men's 50-meter freestyle final during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Caeleb Dressel: 50 and 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 4x100 freestyle relay

This is also a second Olympic appearance for Caeleb, who was on the gold medal-winning 4x100 freestyle relay team at the 2016 Rio Games. He also holds a handful of American and world records. He is favored to win six medals in Tokyo.

Nic Fink: 200 breaststroke

Nic has been trying to make the Olympics for almost a decade and will be going for the first time to the Tokyo Games.

Charlie Neibergall/AP Bobby Finke checks his time after winning the men's 1500-meter freestyle final during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Bobby Finke: 800 and 1,500 freestyle

The 2021 Tokyo Games are Bobby's first Olympic games. Despite joking between Bobby and Nic, the two are not related - and their last names are spelled differently.

Chase Kalisz: 200 and 400 individual medley

Chase is coming to Tokyo seeking a gold medal to go with his silver from Rio.

Drew Kibler: 4x200 freestyle relay

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Drew's first Olympic appearance.

Townley Haas: 200 freestyle and 4x200 freestyle relay

Townley was also on the 2016 gold medal-winning 4x200 freestyle relay team and returns to the Olympics in both the individual and relay freestyle events.

Zach Harting: 200 butterfly

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Zach's first Olympic appearance.

Jay Litherland: 400 individual medley

Toyko will be Jay's second Olympic appearance.

Charlie Neibergall/AP Bryce Mefford competes in a men's 200-meter backstroke semifinal heat during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Bryce Mefford: 200 backstroke

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Bryce's first Olympic appearance.

Jake Mitchell: 400 freestyle

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Jake's first Olympic appearance.

Ryan Murphy: 100 and 200 backstroke

Ryan won four gold medals at the Rio games and is going to Tokyo to defend his titles in the 100 and 200 meter backstroke races.

Blake Pieroni: 4x100 freestyle relay

Blake swam on the prelims 4x100 freestyle relay team in Rio, earning a gold medal, and heads to Tokyo to defend the U.S.'s title.

Andrew Seliskar: 4x200 freestyle relay

The 2021 Tokyo Games are Andrew's first Olympic games after barely missing the cut for the 2016 team.

Ashley Landis/AP Tom Shields competes in the men's 200-meter butterfly final at the TYR Pro Swim Series swim meet Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Mission Viejo, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Tom Shields: 100 butterfly

This is Tom's second trip to the Olympics.

Kieran Smith: 200 and 400 freestyle, 4x200 freestyle relay

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Kieran's first Olympic appearance.

Jordan Wilimovsky: Open water swim

Tokyo will be Jordan's second Olympic appearance in open water (marathon) swimming.

Andrew Wilson: 100 and 200 breaststroke

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Andrew's first Olympic appearance.

WOMEN'S DIVING

Alison Gibson

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Alison's first Olympic appearance.

Hailey Hernandez

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Hailey's first Olympic appearance.

Krysta Palmer

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Krysta's first Olympic appearance.

Tibor Illyes/AP Jessica Parratto of the United States competes in the women's Diving 10m Platform Final of the 17th FINA Swimming World Championships in Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. (Tibor Illyes/MTI via AP)

Jessica Parratto

The Tokyo Games will be Jessica's second Olympic appearance.

Delaney Schnell

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Delaney's first Olympic appearance.

Katrina Young

The Tokyo Games will be Katrina's second Olympic appearance.

MEN'S DIVING

Eugene Hoshiko/AP United States' Michael Hixon and Andrew Capobianco perform a dive during the men's synchronized 3-meter springboard preliminaries at the FINA Diving World Cup Sunday, May 2, 2021, at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Andrew Capobianco

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Andrew's first Olympic appearance.

Tyler Downs

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Tyler's first Olympic appearance, he is the youngest diver on Team USA and will turn 18 just before Opening Ceremonies.

Michael Hixon

Michael won silver at the 2016 Rio Games in synchronized 3-meter springboard and will compete in the same event in Tokyo.

Brandon Loschiavo

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Brandon's first Olympic appearance.

Jordan Windle

The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Jordan's first Olympic appearance.