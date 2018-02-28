Heat star Dwyane Wade dedicates season to Florida shooting victim, hits game-winning shot
Jermaine Ong
12:15 PM, Feb 28, 2018
(KGTV) - Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade made the game-winning shot in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday night while wearing shoes with a tribute to one of his biggest fans.
Joaquin Oliver, one of the 17 people killed in the Florida school shooting, was laid to rest Monday while wearing a Wade jersey.
Wade heard about it and tweeted:
This is Joaquin Oliver. He was one of the 17 young lives that were lost tragically at Douglas HighSchool in Parkland. Joaquin was one of many that i heard was excited about my return to Miami and yesterday was buried in my jersey. This is why we will not just SHUT up and dribble! pic.twitter.com/X0tfTTao33
It's way BIGGER than basketball. We are the voices for the people that don't get to be heard. Joaquin Oliver may you Rest In Peace and i dedicate my return and the rest of this Miami Heat season to you. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾