Watch
Sports

Actions

Gruden sues NFL over publication of offensive emails

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Scuteri/AP
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Bears Raiders Football
Posted at 1:32 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 16:32:50-05

(AP) — Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden has sued Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL, alleging that a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used to destroy Gruden’s career by leaking old offensive emails from Gruden.

The suit was filed in district court in Clark County, Nevada, a month after Gruden resigned as Raiders coach following the publication of his emails.

Gruden’s attorney says the defendants “selectively leaked Gruden’s private correspondence to the Wall Street Journal and New York Times in order to harm Gruden’s reputation and force him out of his job.”

An NFL spokesman calls the allegations “entirely meritless.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINEE TODAY!