Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo arrested on drunken driving charge in Wisconsin

Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo was arrested Thursday in Milwaukee on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, according to Milwaukee County booking records.

An arrest report states a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy stopped Romo south of "the stack," a highway interchange in Milwaukee. The report says Romo performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody.

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He was later released after being booked and processed. A court date has been set for Sept. 21.

Romo spent his entire NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys from 2003 to 2016. He retired after the 2016 season and has since become the lead NFL analyst for CBS Sports.

As of Friday afternoon, Romo, who is from Burlington, Wisconsin, had not released a public statement about the incident.

The 46-year-old avid golfer was in the state this week playing in the Wisconsin Amateur Championship.

"This is a true test this week, each area of your game. It is going to show your weaknesses because you do have to use everything," he told the Scripps News Group station in Green Bay.

Romo finished the event tied for 73rd place.