Former Jets center Nick Mangold dies at 41, less than 2 weeks after announcing he had kidney disease

Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold, one of the franchise's most popular and decorated players, has died, the team announced Sunday. He was 41.

The Jets said in a statement on social media that Mangold died Saturday night from complications of kidney disease.



We are heartbroken to share the news of Nick Mangold’s sudden passing. — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 26, 2025

His death comes less than two weeks after the two-time All-Pro selection announced on social media that he had kidney disease and needed a transplant. He said he didn't have any relatives who were able to donate, so he went public with the request for a donor with type O blood.

“I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time,” he wrote in a message directed to the Jets and Ohio State communities.

“While this has been a tough stretch, I’m staying positive and focused on the path ahead. I’m looking forward to better days and getting back to full strength soon. I’ll see you all at MetLife Stadium & The Shoe very soon.”

Mangold said he was diagnosed with a genetic defect in 2006 that led to chronic kidney disease. He was on dialysis while waiting for a transplant.

“Nick was more than a legendary center,” Jets owner Woody Johnson said in a statement. “He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick’s wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family.”

Mangold was a first-round draft pick of the Jets in 2006 out of Ohio State and was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times. He was enshrined in the Jets’ ring of honor in 2022.

Mangold is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and their four children Matthew, Eloise, Thomas and Charlotte.