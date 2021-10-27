Watch
Former Blackhawks player at center of team's sexual assault probe reveals identity

Tony Gutierrez/AP
FILE - Chicago Blackhawks Kyle Beach (12) controls the puck in the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2008, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Kyle Beach
Posted at 4:33 PM, Oct 27, 2021
The player at the center of the Chicago Blackhawks' sexual assault probe revealed himself Wednesday, a day after the results of an independent review commissioned by the team were made public.

On TSN Canada's "SportsCentre," former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach revealed himself as the "John Doe" who filed a lawsuit against his former team, saying he was sexually assaulted in 2010 by former assistant coach Bradley Aldrich.

During his interview, Beach said he felt "relief and vindication."

Beach said the assault occurred during the team's playoff run for the Stanley Cup in 2010.

After the investigation results by the law firm Jenner & Block were presented to the team, the Blackhawks' general manager and president of hockey operations Stan Bowman resigned.

ESPN reported that investigators found that "nothing was done" by senior management when they were made aware of Beach's allegations against Aldrich, who was allowed to stay with the team during their run for the Stanley Cup.

Aldrich was convicted in 2013 in Michigan of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a student.

