Final 2 games of UC San Diego men's basketball season canceled due to COVID

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The final two games of the UC San Diego men's basketball season have been canceled due to COVID-19-related health and safety protocols, it was announced Wednesday.

The Tritons' final two games -- slated for Thursday and Saturday -- will not be rescheduled and will be declared no contests, per The Big West force majeure procedures, UC San Diego officials said in a statement.

Seeding for the 2023 Hercules Tires Big West Basketball Championships, which is slated to begin next week, will be determined by winning percentage, regardless of total games played.

No further details were shared regarding what led to the cancellations, but UCSD's announcement stated that ticket refund information would be emailed to those affected.