Falcons first NFL team to have 100% of players vaccinated

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have become the first NFL team to have all of its player's complete COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Falcons opened training camp with more than 90% of their players vaccinated, and they confirmed Monday they reached 100%.

The NFL announced the Falcons were the first team to reach 100%.

Atlanta becomes the first team to have all its players not wear masks around the facility and eat and work out together.

In a news release, the Falcons added that players wouldn't have to test daily, nor would they have to quarantine if they come into close contact with someone who does test positive for COVID.

News of the Falcons reaching the milestone comes after the NFL sent out a memo a month ago warning teams that games could be forfeited if there was an outbreak among unvaccinated players.

Also noted in the memo is that neither team's players would receive their salary for that week if the team should forfeit that game due to a COVID-19 outbreak.