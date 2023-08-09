Ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal DUI case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henry Ruggs III, the former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver who pleaded guilty to driving drunk in a crash that killed a young woman and her dog, faced a judge for sentencing on Wednesday.

Judge Jennifer Schwartz sentenced Ruggs to serve three to 10 years in the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Ruggs, 24, took a plea deal in May, admitting to driving drunk during the November 2021 crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog, Max.

In an arrest report, investigators stated Ruggs was driving 127 mph when he collided with Tintor's car near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway.

A sample of Ruggs' blood taken after the crash would later reveal his blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit.

Ruggs was expected to serve at least three years in prison as part of the plea agreement. He pleaded guilty to felony DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter.