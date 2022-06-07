Escobar hits for cycle in Mets' 11-5 victory over Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run triple in the ninth inning to complete his first cycle, giving him six RBIs in boosting Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets to an 11-5 win against the San Diego Padres.

Escobar tripled over the head of right fielder Nomar Mazara with two outs in the ninth. He pulled into third base and pumped his fist as teammates cheered in the dugout nearby.

Escobar hit a two-run moonshot homer that sailed well over the party deck atop the right field wall off Craig Stammen with no outs in the eighth inning.

The cycle was the first completed at Petco Park since it opened in 2004.

The Mets, an NL-best 38-19, won their third straight and for the ninth time in 11 games. The Padres, who have the NL's third-best record at 33-22, had their three-game winning streak snapped.

San Diego starter Blake Snell took the loss, taking his record to 0-3 on the year. He allowed four earned runs and walked three batters in four innings of work.

Jurickson Profar had three hits and DH Luke Voit hit a three-run homer for the Friars.