Eagles' Jalen Carter apologizes following ejection for spitting on Cowboys' Dak Prescott

Philadelphia defensive tackle Jalen Carter apologized after he was ejected for spitting on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott moments after the Eagles' pregame Super Bowl championship celebration.

Carter was tossed for unsportsmanlike conduct six seconds into Philadelphia's 24-20 victory in the lightning-delayed NFL season opener that ended early Friday. The Eagles were hit with a 15-yard penalty before the first snap from scrimmage, and the Cowboys scored on the opening drive on Javonte Williams' 1-yard touchdown run.

“It was more of a surprise than anything,” Prescott said. “The refs obviously saw it. Threw the flag. I was like, `Hell yeah! We get 15 yards to start the game off.′ Didn’t realize he was getting ejected. Unfortunate that he did. Hell of a player.”

Prescott and Carter exchanged words after the opening kickoff, and Carter spat on Prescott's jersey before backing away. Prescott quickly motioned to a nearby official who threw the flag and sent Carter packing. Fans booed as Carter walked off slowly, holding his helmet in his hands behind his back.

Carter apologized after the game.

“It was a mistake that happened on my side. It won’t happen again,” Carter said. “I feel bad for just my teammates and fans out there. I'm doing it for them. I'm doing it for my family, also. But the fans, they showed the most love."

Prescott said he simply spat straight ahead as he usually would, only for the saliva to land in the area near Carter, which raised the ire of the defenseman.

Prescott said Carter asked, “You trying to spit on me?”

“He was insulting me,” Prescott said. “I wouldn’t spit on somebody. I’m definitely not trying to spit on you. We’re about to play a game.”

Carter could be headed toward a hefty financial penalty, if not worse, in the first major test of the NFL’s increased emphasis this season on sportsmanship.

“One of the officials observed him spitting on an opponent,” referee Shawn Smith told a pool reporter. “It’s a disqualifiable foul in the game. It’s a non-football act.”

The Eagles took Carter out of Georgia with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 draft.

The 24-year-old Carter has quickly blossomed into one of the top defensive linemen and played a key role in helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl last season.

“I wanted to be out there with the guys so bad,” Carter said.

Just this week, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio praised the edge Carter brought to the unit.

“I don’t know that nastiness is the right word,” Fangio said. “I just think he has to play with the right mindset to reach his potential, or come close to reaching his potential. He’s just got to be on top of the details, play with great effort, and be focused.”

He couldn't stay focused long enough in the opener to take a defensive snap.

Carter's stock in the 2023 draft slid because of his role in a fatal car crash in college that killed a teammate, offensive lineman Devin Willock, and a Georgia recruiting staffer, Chandler LeCroy.

Carter was given one year of probation and fined $1,000 after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing related to the wreck.

The Eagles felt they had the right veteran leadership and the professional kind of environment that could help him thrive and put off-field issues behind him.

Carter still struggled with on-field conduct over his first two seasons.

He was whistled for three unnecessary roughness penalties last season and had seven total penalties. Carter was also benched to start a game in a disciplinary move against Atlanta. He was then fined more than $17,000 for an open-handed blow against the Washington Commaners in the NFC championship game.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said during training camp last month that Carter had tried to move beyond his conduct as he developed into a force for the champs.

“Jalen’s shown how dominating he can be as a player,” Roseman said. “When you have that guy and when defensive offensive linemen are sliding to that guy, it creates opportunities for the guys playing next to him. You have to count for him. If you’re going to block him one on one, he’s got a great chance to win those matchups. I mean, he’s that kind of player and he’s a special player.”