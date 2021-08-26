Watch
Sports

Actions

Dodgers outlast Padres 5-3 in 16 innings

items.[0].image.alt
Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. watches his two-run home run hit during the fifteenth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in San Diego.
Dodgers Padres Baseball fernando tatis jr
Posted at 5:52 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 08:52:54-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- AJ Pollock led off the 16th inning with a two-run homer and the streaking Los Angeles Dodgers beat the struggling San Diego Padres 5-3 in by far the longest major league game since pandemic rules were implemented last year.

No game had lasted longer than 13 innings since MLB began putting an automatic runner on second base to start extra innings during the shortened 2020 season.

This one started Wednesday night, ended at 12:59 a.m. Thursday and took 5 hours, 49 minutes.

Pollock's 16th homer came off rookie reliever Daniel Camarena, the ninth Padres pitcher.

Los Angeles took a 3-1 lead in the top of the 15th inning, but the Friars tied it at 3-3 in the bottom half thanks to Fernando Tatis Jr.'s 35th home run of the season.

The Dodgers used 10, including winner Corey Knebel and Shane Greene, who got his first save.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP