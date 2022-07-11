Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Dodger Stadium concession workers threaten strike ahead of MLB All-Star Game

dodger stadium
Ashley Landis/AP
Planes fly over Dodger Stadium as the national anthem is sung before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Thursday, April 14, 2022.
dodger stadium
Posted at 2:17 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 17:17:48-04

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A week ahead of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, the union representing concession workers at the ballpark announced Monday it has authorized a strike that "could be called at any moment."

Maria Hernandez, a spokeswoman for the Unite Here Local 11 union, said in a statement that stadium food and beverage workers voted by a 99% margin Sunday to authorize a walkout.

The union represents some 1,500 servers, bartenders, suite attendants, cooks and dishwashers at Dodger Stadium, "an overwhelming majority of whom are workers of color," the union said.

"These workers are seeking to negotiate a fair new union contract," the union statement said, without providing specific demands.

The workers are employed by Chicago-based Levy Restaurants, which runs the concessions at Dodger Stadium. Kevin Memolo, director of communications for Levy, did not immediately reply to an email seeking the company's response.

With the Dodgers off Monday and playing on the road through Saturday, there would be no immediate impact of any walkout -- but All-Star festivities begin Saturday at Dodger Stadium with MLB's Futures Game, a celebrity softball game and a concert by Becky G.

Next Monday, the All-Star Home Run Derby is scheduled, followed by the All-Star Game itself next Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Pride in America – an ABC 10News Special

Pride in America Watch Tuesday, July 12th 7:30PM