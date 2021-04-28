Diamondbacks continue roll, defeat Padres 5-1

PHOENIX (AP) -- Merrill Kelly gave the Diamondbacks another strong pitching performance, Carson Kelly hit a two-run homer and Arizona beat the San Diego Padres 5-1.

The Diamondbacks have won seven of their past eight games, improving to 12-11 for the season. It's the first time they've been above .500 this year.

Coming off a doubleheader sweep in Atlanta on Sunday in which Madison Bumgarner pitched a no-hitter and Zac Gallen threw a one-hitter in a pair of seven-inning shutouts, Merrill Kelly kept up the mound mastery.

Kelly gave up one run and four hits in six innings, striking out five.

Arizona struck first when Gold Glove center fielder Trent Grisham dropped a flyball for a three-base error, allowing two baserunners to score in the bottom of the 2nd inning.

The Padres closed the gap to 2-1 in the 6th inning when Fernando Tatis Jr. doubled, took third base on a flyout, and then scored on Manny Machado's RBI groundout.

However, the DBacks essentially put the game away in the bottom half of the inning, scoring three times off Chris Paddack (1-3).