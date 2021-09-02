DBacks batter Darvish early, cruise to 8-3 win over Padres

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh VanMeter homered in a six-run third inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks knocked out Yu Darvish on the way to an 8-3 victory over the San Diego Padres.

Luke Weaver made his first start in 3 1/2 months and took a shutout into the sixth inning.

Pavin Smith and Ketel Marte had three hits apiece for the Diamondbacks. Arizona busted out with 13 hits to snap a five-game skid, prevent a series sweep and keep the Padres from gaining ground in the NL wild-card race.

Heading into Thursday, San Diego is behind Cincinnati by a half-game for the second wild-card berth.

Darvish, who dropped to 7-9 on the season, lasted only 2 2/3 innings.

Home runs by Trent Grisham and Wil Myers accounted for the Padres' scoring.