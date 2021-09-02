Watch
DBacks batter Darvish early, cruise to 8-3 win over Padres

Rick Scuteri/AP
San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Phoenix.
Posted at 8:33 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 11:33:33-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh VanMeter homered in a six-run third inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks knocked out Yu Darvish on the way to an 8-3 victory over the San Diego Padres.

Luke Weaver made his first start in 3 1/2 months and took a shutout into the sixth inning.

Pavin Smith and Ketel Marte had three hits apiece for the Diamondbacks. Arizona busted out with 13 hits to snap a five-game skid, prevent a series sweep and keep the Padres from gaining ground in the NL wild-card race.

Heading into Thursday, San Diego is behind Cincinnati by a half-game for the second wild-card berth.

Darvish, who dropped to 7-9 on the season, lasted only 2 2/3 innings.

Home runs by Trent Grisham and Wil Myers accounted for the Padres' scoring.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
