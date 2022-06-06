Cronenworth's HR in 10th sends Padres past Brewers 6-4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres extended their winning streak to three games with a 6-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Trevor Gott (1-1) pitched the 10th for Milwaukee because Josh Hader had worked the ninth after the Brewers tied the game at 3 on Kolten Wong’s second home run of the game in the eighth.

Wong also led off the game with a home run. It was the only run allowed by Padres right-hander Mike Clevinger, who struck out five over three innings in his first start back from a two-week stint on the injured list.

“I felt a little uncalibrated the first inning,” Clevinger said. “Then, I started zoning in and by the time the third hit, I felt like I was where I was the previous start.”

The Padres wiped out that deficit in the fifth, scoring three runs off Milwaukee left-hander Eric Lauer. Only two were earned, though, because of an error by shortstop Pablo Reyes.

“It didn’t seem like there was a lot of super-hard contact,” Lauer said. “A couple of dink hits and weird things that went on ended up costing us. Sometimes that’s how baseball goes.”

Reyes sparked Milwaukee’s rally three innings later, reaching on a leadoff single and scoring when Wong followed with his fifth homer of the season.

The Brewers put the go-ahead run on in the ninth, but came up empty against Tim Hill (1-0).

"We’re just in a little stretch where we’re not getting much going," said Brewers manager Craig Counsell, whose team scored just four runs over the final three games of the four-game set.

Taylor Rogers gave up an RBI single to Andrew McCutchen in the 10th, but got Rowdy Tellez to ground into a double play to earn his 18th save of the season and gave the Padres a 5-3 win over Milwaukee in the season series.

“Anytime you can win three out of four against a team like that, that’s probably going to be in the playoffs, is huge,” Cronenworth said.