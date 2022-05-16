Watch
Crismatt strong in relief as Padres beat Braves in 11 innings

Harkim Wright Sr./AP
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Nabil Crismatt throws during the 11th inning of a baseball game against Atlanta Braves, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Atlanta.
Posted at 6:47 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 09:47:56-04

ATLANTA (AP) — Ha-Seong Kim had a run-scoring double to give San Diego the lead in a four-run 11th inning and the Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3.

Kim's double to left field off Jackson Stephens drove in Jake Cronenworth, who opened the inning as the automatic runner on second. Wil Myers added a two-run single to cap the scoring in the big inning.

Winning pitcher Nabil Crismatt had four strikeouts in two scoreless innings.

Dansby Swanson's two-run homer off Joe Musgrove gave the Braves a 3-0 lead in the fourth.

The Padres won two of three games in the series.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
