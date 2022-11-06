Mayden guides San Diego State past UNLV 14-10

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jalen Mayden threw two touchdown passes and San Diego State held off UNLV 14-10 on Saturday night.

Mayden connected with Jesse Matthews for a 28-yard touchdown for the only score of the first half.

San Diego State (5-4, 3-2 Mountain West Conference) stretched its lead to 14-0 on its first possession of the second half when Mayden hit Mark Redman for a 24-yard score.

UNLV (4-5, 2-3) closed to within 14-7 on Doug Brumfield's 70-yard scoring strike to Nick Williams with 5:11 remaining in the third quarter. Daniel Gutierrez kicked a 29-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.

Mayden completed 19 of 31 passes for 216 yards with one interception for the Aztecs.

Brumfield passed for 207 yards, completing 17 of 27 with two interceptions. The Rebels also lost two fumbles.