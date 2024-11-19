Ike scores 23 and Nembhard has 19 to lead No. 3 Gonzaga to an 80-67 win against San Diego State

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Graham Ike bounced back from early foul trouble to score 20 of his 23 points in the second half, and Ryan Nembhard added 19 points and 10 assists as No. 3 Gonzaga ran past San Diego State 80-67 on Monday night in a showdown of future Pac-12 opponents.

Sixth man Braden Nuff had 10 points for Gonzaga (4-0), which was playing away from Spokane for the first time this season. The Zags avenged an 84-74 loss to SDSU last year, which snapped their 59-game nonconference winning streak.

Nick Boyd scored 23 points for the Aztecs (2-1), while BJ Davis had 15 and Wayne McKinney 11.

Both teams reached the Sweet 16 last season, the Zags for the ninth straight time.

Gonzaga will move from the West Coast Conference, where it has dominated for most of the last quarter century, into the reconstituted Pac-12 beginning in 2026. Gonzaga will become the eighth member along with holdovers Washington State and Oregon State, and fellow newcomers Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State, Utah State and Colorado State from the Mountain West.