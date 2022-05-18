Watch
Sports

Actions

Clevinger, 2 relievers lead Padres past Phillies 3-0

Mike Clevinger padres phillies
Derik Hamilton/AP
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Mike Clevinger padres phillies
Posted at 7:15 AM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 10:15:14-04

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mike Clevinger tossed one-hit ball over five shutout innings and the San Diego Padres beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0.

Clevinger won for the first time in three starts this season. He missed last season while rehabbing after Tommy John surgery.

The righty tossed five innings for the first time this year. He struck out five and walked none over 75 pitches.

MacKenzie Gore struck out four in three scoreless innings and Taylor Rogers worked the ninth for his 14th save. Zach Eflin took the loss for Philadelphia.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Click to register or donate

Community Connection

Click to register or donate