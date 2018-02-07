Celebration of Life memorial service to be held for ex-San Diego Padres GM Kevin Towers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A free public memorial service for former Padres general manager Kevin Towers will be held at Petco Park later this month, the team announced.



The Kevin Towers Celebration of Life on Sunday, Feb. 25, will begin at 1 p.m., with gates opening one hour earlier. Fans can enter the ballpark through the Home Plate gate on Park Boulevard.



Team officials said free parking will be available at the Tailgate Park on Imperial Avenue and the Padres Parkade garage on 10th Avenue and J Street.

A celebration of life for Kevin Towers will be held at @PetcoPark on February 25th at 1pm. pic.twitter.com/pLlao4UdZK — San Diego Padres (@Padres) February 7, 2018

The team did not provide any further details on the event.



Towers died on Jan. 30 at the age of 56 following a battle with cancer.



He was the Padres' general manger from 1995-2009. Under Towers, the Padres won National League West Division titles in 1996, 1998, 2005 and 2006. The 1998 team made it to the World Series, but fell to the New York Yankees.



