Cameron Champ fends off heat to win 3M Open by 2 strokes

Craig Lassig/AP
Cameron Champ celebrates after sinking a putt on the 18th hole to win the 3M Open golf tournament in Blaine, Minn., Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Posted at 4:25 PM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 19:25:51-04

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Cameron Champ fended off dehydration and crisply putted his way to a 5-under 66 on Sunday, winning the 3M Open by two strokes for his third career victory.

The 26-year-old Champ had five birdies in a bogey-free round to finish at 15-under 269. Louis Oosthuizen, Jhonattan Vegas and Charl Schwartzel tied for second.

Champ entered the week in 142nd place in the FedEx Cup standings, getting a big bump with three events to go before the playoffs. Oosthuizen shot 66, too, in a much stronger finish than the previous weekend at the British Open, where his 54-hole lead turned into a tie for third after a fourth-round 71.

Schwartzel, his fellow South African, posted a 68 to match Vegas in the final round.

