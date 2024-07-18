Caitlin Clark sets WNBA record in final game before first All-Star appearance

In her final game before the WNBA All-Star Game, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark set the league's all-time single-game assist record by dishing out 19 in the Fever's 101-93 loss to the Dallas Wings on Wednesday.

The previous record was set in 2020 by Courtney Vandersloot, who had 18 assists in a single game.

Clark added 24 points and six rebounds amid the record-breaking performance. Teammate Aliyah Boston led all scorers with 28 points.

"I just try to set my teammates up for success," Clark said after the game. "I can sometimes overpass and I can maybe — there were probably a few times I could shoot the ball. Especially with [Boston]. I am just looking to set her up."

Statistically, Clark has upped her production since finding out she would not be invited to join Team USA for the Olympics. She now leads the WNBA in assists per game, averaging 8.2 per contest. She has also averaged over 20 points per game during the month of July.

Even with 15 contests to go in the 40-game season, Clark also set the Fever's single-season franchise record for assists on Wednesday. She has now compiled 215 assists in her rookie season.

"We are just getting better and better as we play with her, to be on the same page as her," said Fever coach Christie Sides.

Clark has helped the WNBA to a big attendance and ratings boom in her first season after college. The Fever have averaged nearly 17,000 fans per game, which is quadruple what the club averaged a year ago. A season ago, the Las Vegas Aces led the league in attendance by averaging 9,551 fans a game. This year, six of the league's 12 teams have averaged over 10,000 fans per game.

Although Clark was not selected for Team USA, she will take part in this weekend's WNBA All-Star Game. The game features Team USA versus top WNBA players not selected for Team USA.

After the All-Star Game, the WNBA takes a four-week break due to the Summer Olympics. Clark and the Fever won't take the floor again until Aug. 16.