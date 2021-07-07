British teen Raducanu retired from Wimbledon due to difficulty breathing

18-year-old British tennis star Emma Raducanu had to retire from her fourth-round Wimbledon match against Ajla Tomljanovic due to her having difficulty breathing.

According to the Associated Press, Tomljanovic was up 6-4, 3-0 before the match was stopped.

This was the British teen's first Grand Slam tournament and her second tour-level event.

The tennis star took to Twitter to thank everyone for their support.

"At the end of the first set, after some super intense rallies, I started to breathe heavily and felt dizzy," Raducanu said on Twitter. "The medical team advised me not to continue, and although it felt like the hardest thing in the world not to be able to finish my Wimbledon on the court, I was not well enough to carry on."

The 18-year-old was a fan favorite in Britain during her run to the second week at Wimbledon, the AP reported.