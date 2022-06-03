Watch
Brewers score 4 in 9th inning to stun Padres 5-4

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen celebrates after hitting a walk-off RBI single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 5-4.
Posted at 6:56 AM, Jun 03, 2022
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jace Peterson tied the score with a three-run triple in the ninth inning and slumping Andrew McCutchen followed with a game-ending single as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied past the San Diego Padres 5-4.

Jorge Alfaro’s two-run homer in the sixth off Brent Suter gave the Padres a 3-1 lead.

Sergio Alcántara made it 4-1 with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Closer Taylor Rogers took over in the ninth but after allowing a leadoff single to Keston Hiura, hit two straight batters with pitches to load the bases for Peterson, who sent a drive off the wall in center field.

Padres manager Bob Melvin called on Nabil Crismatt to face McCutchen, who snapped an 0-for-32 skid with a base hit to win it.

