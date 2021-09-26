Watch
Sports

Actions

Braves win 10-8 in 10 innings to eliminate Padres

items.[0].image.alt
John Bazemore/AP
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) looks up to the sky as rain falls in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Atlanta.
Manny Machado padres braves
Posted at 10:28 PM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 01:28:41-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Soler hit a go-ahead double with one out in the 10th inning for his fourth RBI, and the Atlanta Braves won 10-8 to keep their 1 1/2-game lead in the NL East while eliminating the San Diego Padres from playoff contention.

The Padres were one out from a win in regulation when Eddie Rosario hit a tying single off major league saves leader Mark Melancon, who was trying for his 39th. Soler, who hit a three-run homer in the sixth, then helped seal the biggest collapse in Padres history with his hit off Daniel Hudson.

Ozzie Albies added a sacrifice fly.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO LEARN MORE

CLICK TO LEARN MORE